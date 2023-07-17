Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons not to pay running back Josh Jacobs
By Nick Popio
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons not to pay running back Josh Jacobs
2. Signing a cheaper free agent
The current group of free agents is uncommonly good for this time of year. Veterans like Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt, James Robinson, Cook, and Elliott are available. There's no doubt that these guys can still tote the rock, but not to the extent that Jacobs can. That's why going this route would be a very risky move.
Bringing in a free agent who can duel it out with Zamir White would likely bring out the best in White. It might even set him up to become the future star at the position faster than the franchise could have hoped for. Signing one of these men would have to be for a one-year-prove-it deal if they let Jacobs walk out the door.
Once the preseason begins is when surprising cuts start to happen too. An organization that has too many backs and not enough room for all of them is bound to release someone with youth and upside. Then there are those preseason camp standouts who will steal a spot from an experienced guy or get axed because better options are already on the roster ahead of them.