Las Vegas Raiders: 5 reasons they need to pay Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders have to make a decision on running back Josh Jacobs, and here are five reasons they need to pay him.
Last year, Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs proved he’s not only one of the best running backs in the NFL, but perhaps he could be THE best. After all, he’s the reigning leader in rushing yards.
Jacobs rushed for a league-leading and career-best 1,653 rushing yards last season to go along with 12 touchdowns and an average of 4.9 yards per carry, totaling over 2,000 yards from scrimmage as well. The issue is, he did all of this after the team declined his fifth-year option, and showed him very little respect by playing him in the Hall of Fame Game.
Now, with his contract status up in the air heading into training camp, we take a look at five reasons the Raiders need to pay him.
Raiders usually win when Jacobs runs often
What’s the most important thing to a football teams success? Winning. Obviously. And that’s what the Raiders do when Josh Jacobs runs often. Throughout his career, the Raiders are almost unstoppable when they let him control the game. When he has 20 or more carries in a game, the Raiders have an impressive record of 18-6. When he has less than 20 carries in a game, the Raiders are 9-27.
In 24 games that he has ran 20 or more times, he has fourteen 100+ yard games. In 36 games he carried the ball less than 20 times, he only rushed for 100 yards one time. He is the engine to this offense and they need to feed him the ball more in order to win consistently.