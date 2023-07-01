Las Vegas Raiders: 5 reasons they need to pay Josh Jacobs
Raiders have relied on his consistency when the team has shown none
Ever since Jacobs was drafted, he has been the most consistent Raider on the offense, Jacobs has rushed for at least over 1,000 yards every season except for 2021, when he sat out the last game due to resting for the playoffs.
But even then he had a stellar year rushing for almost 900 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year in 2022 and in 2020 he rushed for 12 touchdowns both of those years which is a career high, and the least amount of touchdowns he has ever rushed for is seven, and that was his rookie season in 2019 when he missed three games, but still rushed for over 1,000 yards.
Raiders need to set the market
The market for running backs is pretty bad right now. It seems as if nobody is getting paid what they want. Why should the Raiders break that trend? Well, because of the other four reasons stated above, obviously. But also because once someone does decide to pay a running back, they set the market, which means
Jacobs’ price will only go up from there. Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is still a free agent and could possibly set the market with a new team, as well as former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. So the Raiders need to beat everyone to the punch and set the market, pay their star running back what he’s worth before it’s too late and somebody else does.