3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders won the 2024 NFL Draft

Let us dive into why the Las Vegas Raiders won the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Brad Weiss

The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2024 NFL Draft with some significant needs on their roster. First-year general manager Tom Telesco was also tasked with avoiding the fate of his predecessors, who consistently missed on picks in the first round.

However, Telesco did a solid job with the NFL Draft, deciding to stay put at all eight selections he went into the draft with. Telesco went with a best player available mentality early on, before filling holes later, and overall, the roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago.

Here, we look at why the Las Vegas Raiders won the NFL Draft this April.

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders won the 2024 NFL Draft

3. Day 3 potential steals

Unlike his previous tenure in the Chargers organization, Telesco did some solid work on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. His biggest steal may have been Trey Taylor, a dominant safety from Air Force who won the Jim Thorpe Award this past season.

All told, Las Vegas added a quality running back/special teams player in Dylan Laube, two cornerbacks who can come in and help them right away, Taylor, and a possible Day 1 starter at linebacker in Tommy Eichenberg. Overall, this haul should be able to help the Raiders in a big way as rookies.

