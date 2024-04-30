Recent addition fills a massive need for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders had a need for depth at wide receiver, and they got some on Monday with the reported signing of Michael Gallup.
By Brad Weiss
For the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2024 NFL Draft was a whirlwind event that helped them fill some key needs on the roster. The Raiders went into the NFL Draft needing significant help at both offensive tackle and cornerback, and general manager Tom Telesco brought in Delmar Glaze in the third round, before landing two cornerbacks on Day 3.
However, more needs were still out there after the culmination of the draft, and Telesco went right to work on Monday to fill one of them. The Raiders have an elite duo at wide receiver in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, but after them, there are plenty of question marks, including second-year speedster, Tre Tucker.
On Monday, it was reported that the Raiders will be signing former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Gallup to a one-year deal, and that fills a massive void on the roster heading into the summer months.
Raiders WR group could be special in 2024
Gallup was once a budding superstar in the league, racking up over 1,100 yards during the 2019 NFL season. Since then, injuries have hampered him, but if he can stay healthy, he gives the Raiders four options on the outside to go along with what should be a dominant tight end duo in Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers.
Adams remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and Jakobi Meyers was an excellent addition during the 2023 NFL free agency period, while Tucker showed flashes of brillance as a rookie.
It still remains to be seen who will be the Raiders starting quarterback in 2024, but whoever it is will have no shortage of weapons in the passing game this upcoming season. The Raiders tried to bolster their offensive line in the draft, and could have a strong defense on all three levels, so the arrival of Gallup certainly checks off one of the remaining boxes as we inch towards training camp.