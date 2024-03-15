Recent AFC West moves that benefit the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024
The free agency frenzy has slowed down a bit, but these recent AFC West moves will benefit the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added an incredible talent this past week in Christian Wilkins, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the game. Bringing in Wilkins along the defensive line could make the Raiders an elite unit up front next season, as the plan is to harass starting quarterbacks all season long.
However, the Raiders have not been the only divisional team making moves, and here, we look at some recent AFC West moves that benefit the Silver and Black.
Chargers revamping the WR room
Everybody figured that the Chargers would release Mike Williams during the offseason, but the trading of Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears came as quite a shock. Though up there in age, Allen is still considered one of the better wide receivers in the game, and his departure leaves the Chargers with underwhelming second-year wideout Quentin Johnston atop the depth chart.
The Chargers have an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert, so I am sure the plan is to get him some more weapons to throw to. As of now, however, it is looking pretty thin at the position group which benefits the Raiders in a big way.
Broncos trading Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos are making big changes with their offense, as they released quarterback Russell Wilson, and traded away Jerry Jeudy. They have said that Cortland Sutton will remain with the team, and he is a solid option at wide receiver, but the loss of Jeudy could prove big for the Broncos as they navigate Year 2 with Sean Payton as head coach.
Chiefs lose Nick Allegretti to Washington
The Chiefs lost one of their key offensive linemen in free agency this offseason, as Kyle Allegretti signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency. Allegretti is one of Travis Kelce's favorite teammates of all time, and played a key role in them winning the Super Bowl last season.
With how strong Las Vegas is supposed to be up front along the defensive line this year, that could prove to be a big loss for Patrick Mahomes and company.