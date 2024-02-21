3 recent first-round draft mistakes that continue to haunt the Raiders
Some of these Raiders Day 1 mistakes in the NFL Draft continue to haunt the franchise to this day.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a selection that they could go a number of different ways with. The Silver and Black have immediate needs on both sides of the ball, including quarterback, where rumors are swirling that they will try and move up on Day 1 to get a franchise guy.
All told, Las Vegas holds three of the first 77 picks in the NFL Draft, but if they do decide to move up on Day 1, they are likely to lose most of their elite capital in 2024, and likely across the next few drafts.
The history of the Raiders in the first round is not good in recent years, as we have seen two different regimes swing and miss on Day 1. With a new regime in place once again in 2024, the hope is that the luck can be better, because it has been shockingly bad since 2018.
Here, we look at three recent Day 1 mistakes that are still haunting the franchise to this day.