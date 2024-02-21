3 recent first-round draft mistakes that continue to haunt the Raiders
Some of these Raiders Day 1 mistakes in the NFL Draft continue to haunt the franchise to this day.
By Brad Weiss
2. Alex Leatherwood in 2021
In 2018, the Raiders drafted UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller in the first round, and since then, he has become one of the better tackles in the NFL. That pick was the first for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, and going into his seventh season with the Silver and Black, he is still their left tackle.
In 2021, the tandem tried to strike again at the position group, this time adding Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood in the first round. Leatherwood was a surprising pick at the time, as many felt he was at best a second-round selection, but as was the case with many of the Gruden-Mayock picks, it was a head-scratcher.
Leatherwood flamed out in Las Vegas, playing only one season before being released after the 2021 NFL season. To make matters worse, there were strong picks taken after Leatherwood went at No. 17 overall, including defensive end Jaelan Phillips and fellow tackle Christian Darrisaw.
The Raiders have been looking for their future at right tackle every since, and while Jermaine Eluemunor has done a nice job across the last two seasons, they could be in the market for one on Day 1 in 2024.