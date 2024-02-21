3 recent first-round draft mistakes that continue to haunt the Raiders
Some of these Raiders Day 1 mistakes in the NFL Draft continue to haunt the franchise to this day.
By Brad Weiss
1. Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette in 2020
Nothing hits harder than the 2020 NFL Draft, where the Raiders had two first round picks and used them on two guys who are already out of the league. The Henry Ruggs III selection looked like a solid one before the infamous night in Las Vegas, while fellow first-rounder from that year, Damon Arnette, made multiple mistakes off the field that ended his NFL career.
For Arnette, his pick was a mistake from the start, as he was a bad player on the field, and an even worse person off of it. Between flashing guns on social media, to weapons charges, and other issues, Arnette squandered his NFL career, though back in August of 2023, he had said he would like to return to the league.
Ruggs looked like a blossoming superstar before a drunk-driving car crash ended the lives of Tina Tintor and her dog. Blessed with incredible speed and size, Ruggs was the deep threat the Raiders had been missing, but he will now spend the prime of his career in jail.
A few picks after Ruggs, the Dallas Cowboys selected CeeDee Lamb, who was our pick for the Raiders if they went wide receiver on Day 1. Guys like Patrick Queen, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jordan Love were picked after Arnette, all guys who would be cornerstone players for the Silver and Black right now.
Hopefully, the new regime can help erase some of these horrible memories.