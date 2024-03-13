Raiders releasing Hunter Renfrow ends improbable run with franchise
The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release Hunter Renfrow, ending what was an improbable run to stardom.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are making big changes with their roster this offseason, the first under new general manager Tom Telesco. For the Silver and Black, the plan is to change the culture within the organization with Telesco at the helm of the franchise, and Antonio Pierce pacing the sidelines as head coach.
The moves have been rapid for Telesco this offseason, as we have seen some big-name players like Josh Jacobs and Amik Robertson find new homes outside of the organization. Las Vegas has also brought in elite talent in Christian Wilkins, a dominant defensive tackle who will pair very nicely with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge.
On Wednesday, it was reported that another fan favorite will be leaving the organization, as reports are the Raiders will release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. An incredible story coming out of Clemson, the former fifth-round pick would go on to catch 103 catches in a single season with the Raiders, but has not done much since.
Raiders former WR should have a solid market
While Renfrow has seen his production dip over the last few seasons, being passed over as an option under both Pierce and Josh McDaniels, there should still be a solid market for him this offseason. Renfrow is considered by many as one of the better slot wideouts in the league, and is also an elite route-runner.
The wide receiver market is not that big this offseason, making it a perfect time for Renfrow to land on his feet with another organization.
Going from a fifth-round pick to one of the more explosive slot wideouts in the league was quite the accomplishment for Renfrow, and he will now get a new breath of fresh air going forward. The Raiders have a solid replacement already in-house in Tre Tucker, a guy who many believe will be a big part of the offense going forward.