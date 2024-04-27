3 returning Las Vegas Raiders who benefited most from the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in eight new players via the 2024 NFL Draft, but these current roster players benefited the most from the picks.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2024 NFL Draft with eight selections, and general manager Tom Telesco made sure he used them all. There was no moving and shaking for the Raiders during the draft, as Telesco and the Silver and Black stayed put at all eight spots, and wound up bringing in a solid new class of Raiders.
In the first and second round, Telesco was able to add the best players available at their respective position groups, bringing in tight end Brock Bowers, and interior offensive lineman, Jackson Powers-Johnson. After that haul, the Raiders would add multiple cornerbacks, a running back, an offensive tackle, a safety, and a linebacker, filling in plenty of positions of need.
After the draft finished up, it is clear that these current roster players benefited the most from Tom Telesco's draft strategy.
3 Las Vegas Raiders who benefited most from the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Jakorian Bennett, CB
The Las Vegas Raiders were poised to add an elite cornerback with their Day 1, or Day 2 picks, but instead, they decided to wait until the fourth round to select Decamerion Richardson. While Richardson is certain to battle for a starting job, Jakorian Bennett was the real winner on draft day, as the team did not bring in a no-brainer Day 1 starter.
Most had high hopes for Bennett in his rookie season in 2023, but he did not do much on the field, and will have to fight for playing time in Year 2. He is a talented cornerback, but with the arrival of Richardson, as well as seventh round pick, M.J. Devonshire, he has his work cut out for him to start alongside Jack Jones.