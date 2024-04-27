3 returning Las Vegas Raiders who benefited most from the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in eight new players via the 2024 NFL Draft, but these current roster players benefited the most from the picks.
By Brad Weiss
2. Thayer Munford Jr., OT
Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, offensive tackle may have been the biggest need for the Las Vegas Raiders. Many mock drafts had them drafting an offensive tackle on Day 1, and after they picked a tight end in the first round, most of the focus turned to this position group.
However, Jackson Powers-Johnson was too good a player to pass up at No. 44, and many feel that the Raiders reached when they selected offensive tackle Delmar Glaze at No. 77. Glaze will be more of a swing tackle at the next level, so by adding him, Thayer Munford Jr. could be the favorite to start at right tackle in 2024.
Munford played very well in relief of an injured Kolton Miller last season, and has the size and strength to be a starter in this league on the right side. There will be a battle between Munford and Glaze during the summer months, and whoever does not win the starting job, will likely move into the swing tackle role for the Silver and Black.