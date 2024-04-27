3 returning Las Vegas Raiders who benefited most from the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in eight new players via the 2024 NFL Draft, but these current roster players benefited the most from the picks.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aidan O'Connell, QB
The new surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders going into the 2024 NFL Draft was whether or not they would move up for a quarterback. However, even if they did not move up, many felt they could go get Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 13 overall pick.
None of those scenarios played out, as the Atlanta Falcons selected Penix at No. 8 overall, and the Raiders stayed put at No. 13. That scenario played out well for second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who played very well down the stretch at the position during the last eight games of the 2023 NFL season.
In order for O'Connell to hang onto his starting job, all he has to do this summer is beat out veteran Gardner Minshew II. Minshew is a solid NFL quarterback, and has started for other franchises in the past, so for the first time in a long time, we will have a legitimate competition for the quarterback position in Las Vegas.