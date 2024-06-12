Raiders' Rob Ryan drops bold proclamation about Maxx Crosby
By Austin Boyd
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has cemented himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year last season and was named Second-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career.
However, Crosby might still be underrated. Senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan has been around football his entire life and had some bold words about the star defensive end.
"When you talk about Maxx Crosby, you're talking about the best defensive player in the league," Ryan said during his Wednesday press conference. "Probably in the history that I've ever seen and I've only been around it over 30 years but he's that good."
That's certainly a strong statement about Crosby, espeically considering who Ryan is. His father Buddy Ryan was the mind behind the '85 Bears defense, which is considered one of the greatest defenses ever. Rob Ryan has coached for nine different NFL teams and has seen some all-time great defenders.
The fact that he puts Crosby at the top shouldn't be taken lightly. It still feels like Crosby doesn't get his flowers outside of Raider Nation. The fact of the matter is that he's been the only major impact player on the Raiders defense for most of his career.
He now has a defensive-minded head coach and a defense that is filled with more talent than it has ever had in his career. There's no telling how big his numbers could be now that he has so much more help. Crosby definitely has some work to do if he wants to go down as the greatest defensive player ever but he's only 26 and his work ethic is second to none.
Crosby is certainly on a Hall of Fame trajectory and could be in for a monster year. If the NFL at large is going to keep ignoring him, he's going to have to give them no choice but to accept his greatness.