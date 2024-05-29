One Las Vegas Raiders rookie is starting to get some serious recognition
The rookie running back Dylan Laube, who was selected in the sixth round by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft, is becoming well-known very fast. He demonstrated his versatility and athleticism during rookie mini-camp and during OTAs .
History indicates that players typically live up to the hype when they are receiving this much attention as rookies this early in the offseason. I'll explain why it's not crazy to think that Laube will contribute and see actual playing time this season.
One Las Vegas Raiders rookie is starting to get some serious recognition
Why Laube could see playing time as a Rookie
The Raiders' probability of using a running back by committee scheme and the rookie's versatility are the two main reasons we might see him contribute in the upcoming season; both will benefit Laube. Both the new offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy, Chicago Bears) and the new running backs coach (Cadillac Williams, University of Auburn) are known to use the committee approach in their game plans.
We can only presume that this will be the strategy for the run game this season, especially in light of the current running back room. In terms of versatility as a running back, Dylan Laube finished the FCS season with 1,448 all-purpose yards, which led all players. Also recording 68 receptions and 16 touchdowns.
Another way the rookie running back might be able to help this season is that he has experience with punt/kick returns from his time in college. Laube will almost definitely contribute on special teams in some capacity (punt/kick coverage), even if he does not return kicks.
This could be an effective way to help the rookie acclimate to an NFL game's tempo. Raider Nation will undoubtedly become acquainted with this player early on.
Who does Dylan Laube remind us of?
There are a few current and former professionals whose games the rookie back emulates, according to reports from this offseason and college film analysis. Austin Eckler is the player who is most likely to be mentioned; both running backs have remarkable catching ability and are roughly the same size.
The fact that both players were selected by Tom Telesco, the new general manager of the Raiders, is another reason Laube is drawing comparisons to Eckler. Another pair of versatile running backs, other comparisons include Rex Burkehead, who played a significant amount of time with the Patriots and Texans, and RB Danny Woodhead, who also played for Telesco with the Chargers.
There has even been a comparison made early in OTAs to the great 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (wouldn't that be nice). I see similarities in Laube's playstyle with all of these players when I watch him play, but one former player in particular, former Eagles RB Brian Westbrook, stands out.
Westbrook averaged over 700 receiving yards and over 900 rushing yards per season for his entire career. He was equally dangerous when catching the ball as when running it. Dylan Laube, who stands 5'10" and weighs 205 pounds, is very similar to Brian Westbrook, who was 5'10" and 203 pounds. Both running backs have nearly identical skill sets and sizes, so if Laube could only match some of Westbrook's career output for the Raiders, that would be pretty good value for a sixth-round pick.