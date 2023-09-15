Raiders rookie Tre Tucker gets big opportunity with Jakobi Meyers out in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders got a big game from Jakobi Meyers in Week 1, but with him missing Week 2, Tre Tucker has a golden opportunity.
By Brad Weiss
When the Las Vegas Raiders traded away tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, they did so for a 2023 third-round pick. That pick was selection No. 100 in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with that selection, the Silver and Black added Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker.
At the time, the pick seemed like a bit of a head-scratcher, as wide receiver was not seen as an immediate need for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, as the calendar turned to the summer months, it was clear why the Raiders selected Tucker, as he had himself a terrific camp and preseason.
In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders made Tre Tucker one of their inactives, as he joined a host of Raiders rookies with that designation. With Meyers out in Week 2, Tucker has a big opportunity to not only make his NFL regular season debut, but make an impact in the passing game.
Raiders to feature Tucker in Week 2?
After being inactive, it will be interested to see what kind of role Josh McDaniels has for Tucker in Week 2 on the road against Buffalo. Tucker is known for his trademark speed, and it was clear during the preseason that he has gamebreaking ability catching the football.
Tucker is also a strong candidate to do some return work at some point this season, and with DeAndre Carter appearing on the injury report this week, maybe the team lightens his load in the return game.
The regular season is a whole different ballgame than the preseason, so it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Tucker can have in his first action playing 'real' NFL football. Tucker has the kind of speed and catching ability that you cannot teach, and it would not surprise me one bit if he ended up with a big play on Sunday against the Bills.