Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie, Veteran, or Aidan O'Connell at QB in 2024?
In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide between Aidan O'Connell, a rookie, or a possible veteran at quarterback.
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders have some big decisions to make this offseason, starting with who the general manager and head coach are going to be. They also have to decide what to do at the offensive coordinator spot, as Bo Hardegree did not do enough in his run as interim OC to warrant a full-time job.
Outside of that, other big decisions loom as well, and none is bigger than who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2024. The Raiders currently have a playoff-ready roster, with elite talent on both sides of the ball, and some feel quarterback is the final piece of the puzzle.
O'Connell played well as a rookie, but there were times where the offense really struggled, like putting up a goose egg against Minnesota out of the bye week. Still, the weapons are in place with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs (if resigned), Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer, and a top-10 defense, making Las Vegas an exciting destination for a veteran or rookie.
Turning our attention to this most-important decision of the new Raiders regime, let us dive into the three options for the Silver and Black at the most important position in all of sports.