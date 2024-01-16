Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie, Veteran, or Aidan O'Connell at QB in 2024?
In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide between Aidan O'Connell, a rookie, or a possible veteran at quarterback.
By Nick Popio
Raiders could go with a rookie again in 2024
There are plenty of talented quarterbacks coming out in the draft this year. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy and more. These six have a realistic shot of being drafted in the first round regardless of readiness.
Although it is only January and things will change by April, these are the consensus top six for now.
Williams, Maye and Daniels could be out of reach, while the other three should be available at 13. Of course, the NFL Draft can be unpredictable at times, so there's no guarantee it goes according to plan. Depending upon who the coach is they may have an inkling to trade up for Williams or be content with staying at 13 and hoping someone falls to them.
Williams, Maye and Daniels seem like Day 1 starters and might be the missing piece to a playoff run. On the other hand though all three have their downsides. Is Williams likable by his teammates? Does Maye become the next Mitchell Trubisky and was Daniels a one-year wonder?
There is a lot of work to be done before the 2024 NFL Draft, and you can believe all eyes will be on this year's cast of quarterbacks.