Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie, Veteran, or Aidan O'Connell at QB in 2024?
In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide between Aidan O'Connell, a rookie, or a possible veteran at quarterback.
By Nick Popio
Raiders turn to a veteran in free agency?
The free agent class is sparse this go around. Kirk Cousins is the most known name out there and rumors are flying around that he might stay in Minnesota. He would be a solid fit at the right price for the Silver and Black to tutor Aidan O'Connell, but his age would come into factor as well.
Baker Mayfield is arguably the next best choice. He rejuvenated his career in Tampa and would be wise to stay there for the chance at the most money. After him its all backup journeymen types like Ryan Tannehill, Gardner Minshew and an intriguing name in Tyler Huntley.
Justin Fields could get traded, but is too inconsistent to hand the franchise over to him. Geno Smith could get cut, but is he really an upgrade over O'Connell? Kyler Murray's contact may not be worth trading for and Russell Wilson looks done.
This appears to be the worst way to go in regards to finding a quarterback for next season. Cousins is still a solid NFL quarterback, and Mayfield has the Buccaneers making a strong run in the playoffs, but of the three choices, rookie, veteran, or AOC, the Raiders may want to avoid this one.