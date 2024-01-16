Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie, Veteran, or Aidan O'Connell at QB in 2024?
In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders must decide between Aidan O'Connell, a rookie, or a possible veteran at quarterback.
By Nick Popio
Raiders stay with Aidan O'Connell
Then there's the known commodity in Aidan O'Connell. He played admirably well in 2023, and he had better numbers than first overall pick Bryce Young. He's definitely a quality backup, but the jury is still out on whether or not he can be a full-time starter in the league.
If a new coach comes in, you have to think that they'll have their pick for QB or stick with O'Connell.
The last four games he finished with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He's not a scrambler, which is needed in today's NFL. One thing is for sure and that is Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the starter in 2024.
He'll probably get cut and get signed as a backup who can compete for the number one job somewhere else.
AOC did show improvement at times which is a good sign, but can he sustain it to win the job outright. The best way to do that would be by bringing someone in to compete with him. Unfortunately we don't know who that is yet and won't until at least April. Perhaps a surprise signing or trade will happen and throw a wrench into the Raiders' plans.