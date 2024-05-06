Which Las Vegas Raiders rookies will have the biggest impact in Year 1?
By Brad Weiss
During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added eight players to their roster, most of whom will likely see some significant playing time as rookies. General manager Tom Telesco had an interesting approach early on, adding the best player available, before shifting his focus to bringing in a bunch of players that filled significant needs on the roster.
Here, we look at three rookies who will have the biggest impact for the Raiders in their first season in the league.
Raiders rookies will have the biggest impact in Year 1
3. Tommy Eichenberg, Linebacker
On Day 3, the Raiders brought in a linebacker from Ohio State who could have starting potential right out of the gate. Tommy Eichenberg was twice named first-team All-Big 10, and capped off his collegiate career by winning the Butkus-Fitzpatrick Award, giving to the conference's best linebacker.
Eichenberg is going to fit in perfectly within a Raiders linebacker group that took a big step forward behind Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane last season. When all is said and done, he will be in the starting lineup at some point during his rookie season.
2. Brock Bowers, Tight End
Brock Bowers may not have been the player anybody was expecting to be the Raiders first round pick in 2024, but he is going to be an excellent player at the NFL level. The Raiders will be able to use many two-tight end sets now that Bowers is a member of the Silver and Black, giving them a dominant pairing in he and Michael Mayer.
New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has done great work with the tight end position in the past, and he gets an incredible duo to call plays for in 2024. Bowers could eventually have a bigger impact in the passing game than Mayer does this season.
1. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Offensive Guard
In the second round, the Raiders added Jackson Powers-Johnson, and he is going to be the starting right offensive guard right out of the gate. Powers-Johnson is one of the better pass-blocking offensive lineman to come out in quite some time, and has versatility, playing center at the University of Oregon.
His arrival filled a massive need at offensive guard, and his brutal play is going to make him a favorite of Raider Nation. If he is healthy, I could see him starting all 17 games this upcoming season, cementing his place as a cornerstone offensive lineman for the Raiders for years to come.