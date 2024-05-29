Raiders roster: 3 potential June 1st cuts or trades Las Vegas could be interested in
By Nick Popio
While there has been little talk about who might get traded or cut on June 1st this year, as the Raiders and the rest of the NFL look to solidify their rosters, there's always speculation circulating if you dig a little deeper. Now that the draft and free agency are behind us teams will look to finalize their roster with some cap causalities.
The Raiders could still use some help in some areas and these are some names being floated around the internet. This is a trio of players who could, and i stress could, become expendable by their current teams in the next few days to save some cash by trade or release.
Raiders roster: 3 potential June 1st cuts or trades Las Vegas could be interested in
1. Marshon Lattimore CB New Orleans
MSN and other outlets have mentioned Lattimore as a big name who could get let go. He's 28 now and didn't play a full season in 2023. His numbers have dipped the last two seasons because of injuries. Lattimore skipped the recent OTA session, but coach Dennis Allen expects his most wealthy defender to be there for mandatory camps in a few weeks.
Allen said he expects Lattimore to be in a Saints uniform in 2024 even though they drafted Kool-Aid McKinstry and Paulson Adebo is coming off a career year in 2023. Of course things could change in a heartbeat when money gets involved, so Lattimore could become a popular trade candidate before getting released for nothing.