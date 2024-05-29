Raiders roster: 3 potential June 1st cuts or trades Las Vegas could be interested in
By Nick Popio
2. Dan Moore OT Pittsburgh
After the Steelers have gone back-to-back years with selecting a tackle in the first round Moore may be on his way out of the steel city. He has starting experience at both tackle spots over the last couple of years there. He would be in the conversation for the right side if the silver and black were intrigued enough to trade or sign him. Moore is not very consistent though.
Trading for him shouldn't cost very much. A late round pick would likely do the trick. The only problem would be that the Raiders already have younger options on the table. Bleacher report suggested that the Raiders should inquire about a possible trade with Pittsburgh. Moore would realistically not be an upgrade over Thayer Munford Jr., and besides the Raiders drafted DJ Glaze as another body who could earn the nod in time.