Raiders roster: 3 potential June 1st cuts or trades Las Vegas could be interested in
By Nick Popio
3. Elijah Mitchell RB San Francisco
The 49ers are crowded at running back with arguably the most talented back in all of football leading the way. They drafted another one in April and still have a stable of backups making Mitchell the odd man out. He's not the same Elijah Mitchell from just a couple of years ago, but perhaps a change of scenery could rekindle that magic.
If he came to Las Vegas he wouldn't have to be the go-to-guy with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison already in the fold. It would almost certainly boost PFF's ranking of White being the 32nd ranked running back in the league too.
Mitchell hasn't been able to stay healthy either, but he's still only 26. Out of all the three names mentioned here, Mitchell seems to be the most logical one to be shipped out. A trade to a Super bowl contender for his services would not be practical, making him a cheap roster cut.