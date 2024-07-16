Which 8 Raiders are fighting for a roster spot in training camp?
Training camp will be the final chance for several players to secure a spot on the Raiders 53-man roster as the 2024 NFL season draws closer. According to Bleacher Report, three Raiders in particular will be vying for a spot, but which players must perform exceptionally well during the upcoming training camp?
Here are the three players Bleacher Report listed as potentially on the roster bubble.
RB Ameer Abdullah
In addition to the fact that Abdullah is a 31-year-old running back, other possible reasons why he is on this list include the addition of Alexander Mattison via free agency and the unexpectedly strong play of Dylan Laube, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.
WR D.J. Turner
Since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Turner has had difficulty establishing himself, and the Raiders' acquisition of wide receivers Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton in free agency probably won't help him any.
CB Cornell Armstrong
With Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, and Jakorian Bennett leading the cornerback room, the 28-year-old journeyman cornerback's main competition for a spot on the depth chart will be rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire.
The circumstances facing all three of these players are similar: they are veteran players who will have to compete with younger players for a roster spot and their performance on special teams may decide whether or not they stay with the Raiders for the 2024 season. All three of these players will undoubtedly need to perform well during training camp to guarantee a spot on the squad.
Other players who could be fighting for a roster spot
LB Amari Burney & LB Darien Butler
The top of the depth chart appears to be solidified with veteran linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Tommy Eichenberg's selection via the draft and the expectations that have come with him may also indicate that Burney and Butler will be vying for a roster spot during training camp.
DE David Agoha & DE Charles Snowden
The defensive end position has some of the best players on the roster atop the depth chart, but if there are any issues with depth, that could present an opportunity for Agoha or Snowden. As both players prepare for their second seasons, each of these defensive ends may need to set themselves apart from the other to guarantee a spot in this talented group.
TE Harrison Bryant
There are some questions surrounding new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the way this offense will utilize certain players and the tight end position is no different. Bryant will have to use training camp to show that he can be utilized in this Raiders offense that already has two very young and talented tight ends in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.