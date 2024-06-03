6 Raiders candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Ryan Heckman
Now that we're fully past the 2024 NFL Draft and into the thick of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program, it's time to begin looking forward.
Vegas has made some notable additions this offseason, both through free agency and the draft, and with training camp approaching in a few weeks, there are going to be some intriguing roster battles taking place.
But, some of the lesser-talked about battles are going to result in a handful of guys barely missing out on a roster spot. Which players are those, and who is their competition?
These Raiders are going to need an extra lift during training camp to end up with a roster spot
Amari Burney, MLB
Last year, the Raiders invested a sixth-round pick in linebacker Amari Burney out of Florida. As a rookie, Burney ended up appearing active for seven games, playing 19 percent of defensive snaps and 39 percent of special teams snaps.
At the moment, Burney is behind starting inside linebacker Divine Deablo and likely falls behind rookie fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg, the former Ohio State standout. Burney made the team as one of five linebackers kept in 2023, but because of Eichenberg's arrival, that could leave him on the outside looking in.
Brittain Brown, RB
A season ago, the Raiders ended up keeping four running backs. Some teams only keep three, but Las Vegas opted for four. Will they do the same this year? If so, then 2022 seventh-round pick Brittain Brown could be out of luck.
Right now, the Raiders have Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube ahead of Brown. He did not make the team last year, and only appeared in a handful of games, on special teams, as a rookie in 2022.