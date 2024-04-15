Raiders rumors: 3 QBs Las Vegas could target in free agency in 2025
If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to roll with Aidan O'Connell in 2024, here are some pending free agent QBs they could target next offseason.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bolster their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in Gardner Minshew II in free agency. Of course, they also got rid of two quarterbacks, letting Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo go, so as of now, it is just Aidan O'Connell, Minshew, and Anthony Brown Jr. on the roster.
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, many believe the Raiders will add another arm to the room, whether it be on Day 1, or possibly Day 2. Sitting at No. 13 overall, unless they move up significantly, one of the top quarterback prospects won't be available, so general manager Tom Telesco will have to really like one of the second-tier guys to use a high pick on them.
Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix are two quarterbacks who could hear their names called on Day 2, but some mocks have Penix going to Las Vegas in the first round.
Looking ahead to next offseason, free agency is loaded with quarterbacks, and the Raiders could decide to roll with O'Connell and Minshew this season, and find their next franchise guy in 2025. Here are three pending free agent quarterback the Raiders could target this upcoming offseason.
Raiders rumors: 3 QBs Las Vegas could target in free agency in 2025
Jordan Love
The odds that Jordan Love will be available next offseason are slim, as he could be handed a long-term deal this upcoming season if he continues to progress like he did last season. He looked every bit the part in his first season after taking over for Aaron Rodgers, and his few years on the bench served him well.
With the Raiders, he would be the long-term solution, as he is still only 26 years old, and has a lot of good football ahead of him. He has the ability to make plays on the ground, and through the air, and he looked like a seasoned veteran in his first full season as the starter in 2023.
Green Bay has been fortune at the quarterback position for some time now, as Brett Favre, Rodgers, and Love have handled the position for two decades. If Love does leave Green Bay, it would be a shock, and even if they cannot land him, if he is available, Telesco has to make at least a strong play for him.