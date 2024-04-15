Raiders rumors: 3 QBs Las Vegas could target in free agency in 2025
If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to roll with Aidan O'Connell in 2024, here are some pending free agent QBs they could target next offseason.
By Brad Weiss
Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins have a strong player at the quarterback position in Tua Tagovailoa, who has battled some injuries throughout his career. Still, when he is healthy, Tua has shown that he can put up some monster numbers, although some of the credit has to go to the acquisition of Tyree Hill.
Tagovailoa is still very young, but has some solid NFL season already on his resume. He may not have the strongest arm, but he is a very capable and accurate passer who passed for over 4,000 yards last season. Like Love, Tagovailoa is in for a monster contract extension, but if he wants to test the waters, he should have no shortage of suitors next offseason.
The Dolphins are built to win now, and I do not see them letting a young franchise quarterback go without giving him a significant offer. However, some feel the offer may be lower than expected, and that could force his agent to possibly look for other deals after the 2024 NFL season ends.