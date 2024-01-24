Raiders rumors: 3 veteran quarterbacks to keep an eye on this offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders could turn the page at quarterback once again this offseason, and these three veterans could be on their radar.
By Brad Weiss
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders utilized three different starting quarterbacks before finally landing on Aidan O'Connell in a permanent role. As a rookie, O'Connell had his ups and downs, but finished the year strong, tossing eight touchdowns against zero interceptions in the final four games, including four against the Los Angeles Chargers in one game.
However, with a new general manager in place, Tom Telesco may decide to bring in his own quarterback, as the Raiders will be in win-now mode entering his first season at the helm. They could go with a rookie, possibly trading up for a player like Jayden Daniels, or they could go the veteran route in free agency.
Here, we look at three veteran quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the position group over the next couple of months.
Raiders rumors: 3 veteran quarterbacks to keep an eye on this offseason
3. Russell Wilson
Rumors are starting to swirl that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a landing spot for Russell Wilson this offseason. The veteran quarterback, who led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title, is on the outs in Denver, this after he was benched late in the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Sound familiar?
Wilson has experience in the AFC West now, and actually had a strong season going before his benching. The benching was a financial decision for the Broncos, who may be looking to turn the page on Wilson, making him a free agent this offseason.
2. Kirk Cousins
Another veteran quarterback to keep an eye on is Kirk Cousins, who Davante Adams has already stated he would not mind catching passes from. Cousins has had good success with the Minnesota Vikings, but an injury ended his season early, and the team will have to make a decision about bringing him back in free agency.
A player like Cousins is going to cost the Raiders a large sum if they want to bring him in to be their quarterback, and there is already money tied up in Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders could use a veteran like him in the room, and he has shown to be a great teammate in Minnesota, so this is a real possibility.
1. Baker Mayfield
Finally, the quarterback entering free agency this offseason that I feel best fits the passion Antonio Pierce coaches with is Baker Mayfield. It was a standout season for Mayfield, who had to fight for the starting job this summer on a team that many figured would finish near the bottom of the NFC this season.
Instead, Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a NFC South title, and a playoff victory, staking his claim as one of the more sought-after free agent quarterbacks available this offseason. He is another guy who is going to get a big payday this offseason, but he proved he is a legitimate starting quarterback in this NFL still, and the Raiders could be a perfect landing spot for him.