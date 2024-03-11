4 backup plans for Raiders after Russell Wilson signs with Steelers
Russ will be cooking in Pittsburgh going forward, so where do the Raiders turn?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade for Justin Fields
Of course, one of the bigger quarterback names in the rumor mill over the past few months has been Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields. With the Bears owning the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the growing suspicion has been that they will end up selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that pick, thus leaving the door wide open for a Fields trade in the coming days (or hours).
Fields is a former first-round pick back in 2021, coming out of Ohio State and to the Bears as someone they had thought could be their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately for Fields, he's been subject of poor coaching and a lack of talent around him for the majority of his first three years in the league.
Funny enough, his former offensive coordinator is now the OC in Las Vegas: Luke Getsy.
Bears fans might tell you this is a reason why the Raiders won't make a move for Fields. Just look at last year's controversy when Fields arguably threw Getsy under the bus. Now, he later came back out and said they have a great relationship and he didn't mean anything negative by his comments.
Regardless, Fields is an attractive option. He's one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league, and although he still needs some work as a passer, he's worth a Day 2 pick, if that's really what it would take.