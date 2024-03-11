4 backup plans for Raiders after Russell Wilson signs with Steelers
Russ will be cooking in Pittsburgh going forward, so where do the Raiders turn?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade up to land a top-3 quarterback in the draft
If Las Vegas wants to go for the jugular, they could always try negotiating a deal to move up into the top three picks of the draft. At this stage, it looks like it's going to be difficult for any team to move up into the top three, to be frank.
Williams almost seems like a guarantee to go to Chicago at this point, and the Commanders are one of the most quarterback-needy teams in the league, certainly not going to roll with Sam Howell as the starter going into the 2024 season.
New England, at no. 3, is interesting. Without Bill Belichick, it's anyone's guess what they'll do. After trading Mac Jones, we know their plans are locked and loaded to go get a quarterback. We just don't know if it'll be at pick no. 3, or if they'd be willing to trade back a little bit and go with someone like Nix or Penix.
If the Raiders wanted to trade into the top three picks, you can be assured it will cost multiple first-round picks at the minimum. For example, if Vegas wanted to move up with New England, it would likely cost pick no. 13, a 2025 first-round pick, along with maybe a pair of Day 2 picks as well.