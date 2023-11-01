Raiders Rumors: 4 dark horse offensive minds to replace Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas should give it another go trying to find an offensive guru.
By Ryan Heckman
Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, to the delight of fans everywhere.
The Raiders have yet to score more than 20 points in a game this year and have been one of the worst offensive teams in football on the season. Vegas ranks second-to-last in yards per game, third-to-last in points per game and they're coming off a performance that saw wide receiver Davante Adams overly frustrated.
Adams was missed on wide-open touchdown passes on two separate occasions, which is of course an indictment on Jimmy Garoppolo. But, it's right on par with what McDaniels has embodied this year.
When the Raiders search for a replacement this coming offseason, they should try and find an offensive mind who can sort things out. These four candidates might be under the radar, but are worth looking into.
1. Darrell Bevell, Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Miami Dolphins
Darrell Bevell has been in the coaching game since 1996 and specifically around the NFL since 2000. Last season and this season, Bevell has been alongside Mike McDaniel in one of the most prolific passing offenses in the game.
The Dolphins lead the league in passing with over 301 yards per game through the air. Tua Tagovailoa has played the best football of his career these past two seasons and only looks to be getting better.
Bevell has had experience as an offensive coordinator dating all the way back to 2006 and has seen the game evolve over the years. Now, with a couple of seasons under McDaniel, one of the best and brightest offensive minds in the game, it might be time for Bevell to get his shot.