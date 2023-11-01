Raiders Rumors: 4 dark horse offensive minds to replace Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas should give it another go trying to find an offensive guru.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Wes Phillips, Offensive Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are just behind the Miami Dolphins in passing this season, although that might change now that Kirk Cousins is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8. Still, under head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings' offense has been impressive.
Minnesota is averaging 280.5 yards per game through the air while Cousins was playing arguably the best football of his career. The Vikings had been turning things around prior to Cousins' injury, and we'll see if offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, along with O'Connell, can continue to keep it going with Jaren Hall or Joshua Dobbs under center.
Assuming the Raiders can get their quarterback position figured out, they could have a similar situation as Minnesota: one of the best wide receivers in the game accompanied by a strong WR2. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers could be what Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have been for Minnesota.
Before joining the Vikings, Phillips was with Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams' passing game coordinator; not a bad past couple of stops for the former player.