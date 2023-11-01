Raiders Rumors: 4 dark horse offensive minds to replace Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas should give it another go trying to find an offensive guru.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Scottie Montgomery, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs, Detroit Lions
For the past couple of years, the Detroit Lions have been one of the more pleasant surprises around the league. Offensively, they have soared to the top of the ranks in both passing and rushing, currently standing as the league's no. 2 overall offense.
One thing they have improved upon in the last two seasons and are doing very well to this day is running the football, no matter who is handling the rock. Last year, it was Jamaal Williams leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns. This year, it's rookie Jahmyr Gibbs breaking out after veteran David Montgomery got off to a great start before injury.
Scottie Montgomery has had a hand in the Lions' success in that area, and the Raiders could choose to pursue a guy like him in effort to get back to what they did well a year ago when Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing.
Regardless of who is under center and who is running the ball, the Raiders would serve themselves well by focusing back in on the run game, and Montgomery's success in this area, along with his current title as an assistant head coach, make him an intriguing candidate to help that happen.