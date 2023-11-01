Raiders Rumors: 4 dark horse offensive minds to replace Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas should give it another go trying to find an offensive guru.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Jim Bob Cooter, Offensive Coordinator, Indianapolis Colts
From one Detroit Lions coach to a former one, lastly, we look at Jim Bob Cooter, the current offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.
You might not believe it at first, but the Colts currently have a top-10 offense in football this year, checking in at no. 7 overall in yards per game. And, even more impressive, that's been done with a rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, and veteran Gardner Minshew under center.
Not to mention, Jonathan Taylor hasn't even been active the majority of the season. Still, the Colts are the number six scoring team in the NFL and continue to rack up yardage week-in and week-out. Cooter, along with Shane Steichen, have done a great job keeping this offense going.
Cooter's background includes coaching running backs, quarterbacks and also as an offensive coordinator, of course. At 39 years old, too, Cooter fits the trend of a younger offensive mind taking a head coaching gig in today's NFL.
No matter who the Raiders decide to hire next, the reality is, they need to find a coach who will be able to effectively turn this offense around, and in a hurry. Who will it be?