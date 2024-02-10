Raiders rumors: Davante Adams seems like a lock to stay in the Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to win now under Antonio Pierce, and they should have their star WR to help them do just that in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
As the Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 offseason, for the first time, they have elite playmakers on both sides of the ball. Maxx Crosby is the unquestioned leader of the defense, as he was a finalist for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor, and on offense, one man stands alone as well.
That man is wide receiver Davante Adams, a player the former regime traded mighty draft capital to get back in a trade. Since putting on the Silver and Black, Adams has continued his Hall of Fame career, and despite all the noise, should be back with the Raiders in 2024.
Las Vegas is rumored to be in the market for a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but to move up to get one of the top three guys, they likely would have to trade a large amount of assets to whoever team they trade with. One player that keeps being brought up as possible trade bait is Davante Adams, but that scenario seems very unlikely as of late.
With the Raiders bringing back Antonio Pierce at head coach, he is going to want to win now, and he knows Adams playing in Las Vegas next season gives him the best chance to do just that. Also, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was with Adams back in Green Bay, and Adams was more than excited to be working with him again.
A head coach and offensive coordinator are not going to allow their best offensive weapon to be traded away, especially in Year 1 of their tenure together. As the dominoes continue to fall, it is looking like a lock that Adams will be back with the Raiders next season.
Raiders offense still undecided on the QB spot in 2024
Staying with the quarterback conversation, the team plans to bring in talent to battle with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job next season. They can accomplish that a number of ways, and picking at No. 13 overall, they have a good chance to add one of the second-tier quarterbacks in JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr. to compete with O'Connell this summer.
No matter who is under center in 2024, one thing is looking like a sure thing, and that is Adams will be back in the Silver and Black for a third season. If the Raiders hope to do anything of significance in 2024, they need a healthy dose of Adams, and Getsy is certainly going to look to get him the ball early and often every week.