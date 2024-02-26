Raiders Rumors: ESPN proposes absolutely wild Davante Adams trade idea
Well, this would be interesting!
The Las Vegas Raiders currently own the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With a lot of pressing needs for the team, could it make sense for them to try and move up and add a massive rookie weapon to their arsenal? That's precisely what Aaron Schatz of ESPN has the Raiders doing in his bold predictions column.
Schatz proposes that the Raiders deal Davante Adams and their 13th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the fourth overall pick. With that pick, Schatz says the Raiders could take Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
"Is Adams happy in Las Vegas? He says yes, but his role could change with a new coaching staff. It might make sense for the Raiders to move on from Adams and his big contract now that he's turning 32 this year.- Aaron Schatz
So how about trying to replace Adams with coveted WR Harrison? A big trade up the draft board would help the Cardinals improve their receiving corps with Adams while also giving them the 13th overall pick to improve their league-worst defense from 2023. The Raiders would get perhaps the best receiving prospect in years at a rookie-contract salary."
Truthfully, I don't know if the Cardinals would bite on this deal. Why add Adams when they could take Harrison for themselves and give Kyler Murray a young weapon to throw to? Adams is a proven commodity, yes, but Harrison would be a heck of a lot cheaper.
Raiders swing for the fences in wild trade with Cardinals
Adams joined the Raiders in 2022 when they acquired him from the Green Bay Packers to reunite him with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders then moved on from Carr after the 2022 season so now Adams doesn't seem to be as excited about his situation, even if he says otherwise.
If the Cardinals were open to this deal and the Raiders took Marvin Harrison Jr., they'd be getting an absolute beast for whoever plays quarterback to target. Harrison had over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games with the Buckeyes this past year. He'd be an immediate threat for the Raiders and a coverage nightmare for the rest of the AFC West squads to have to deal with for years to come.
This would definitely be a huge move for the Raiders but I'm not sure if the Cardinals would be interested in passing up on Harrison when they could also use the talented wideout's services.