Raiders rumors: Could this free agent help Las Vegas in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders still have holes on their roster, but this free agent was seen as the one remaining who could help them in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have a few weeks left before the 2024 NFL Draft to fill some voids on the roster with free agents. It has been another exciting offseason for the Silver and Black, the first with Tom Telesco as the general manager, and while free agency has died down a bit, the expectation is that the team will add a few pieces heading into the draft.
There are many areas of need for Las Vegas going into the draft, including two starting spots along the offensive line, depth at the cornerback position, and another quarterback to add to the mix. Las Vegas has solid draft capital this year, including two of the first 44 picks in 2024, so you can expect them to fill some starting needs there.
Over at Bleacher Report, Matt Holder laid out one remaining available free agent that could help each NFL team in 2024. For the Silver and Black, Holder addressed one of their holes on the offensive line.
Raiders seen as landing spot for Dalton Risner
We spoke earlier in the offseason about the possibility of offensive guard Dalton Risner joining the Raiders. After playing in the AFC West for so many years, Risner knows the division, and with a gaping hole at offensive guard, could come right in and start opposite Dylan Parham at the position.
Risner has been a steady presence in the Denver Broncos lineup for years, and it is actually strange that he has still not found a home for the 2024 NFL season. Holder spoke of the release of DJ Fluker, and the fact that Jordan Meredith has not been a starter in the league, while Risner has a ton of experience.
This move makes sense, and is one that could happen heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
In other AFC West free agency news, Holder states that Hunter Renfrow would be a perfect fit with the Los Angeles Chargers, a move that would infuriate some Raiders fans. Renfrow is another player who has not gained much traction in free agency, but he is a proven commodity, and should land with another team soon.