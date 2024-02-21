Raiders rumors: Is this really a dream scenario for Las Vegas this offseason?
The Las Vegas Raiders will revamp the roster this offseason, but is this move really a dream scenario for the Silver and Black?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into this offseason looking to build off a strong finish to the 2023 NFL season. After taking over as interim head coach, there were some bumps along the way for Antonio Pierce, but he had his team rolling down the stretch, winning three of their last four games.
For his work, the Raiders handed Pierce the keys to the car this offseason, naming him their full time head coach. Now, he and new general manager Tom Telesco will be tasked with turning the Raiders into a perennial playoff contender, and they have a solid base to start with in terms of the roster.
This offseason is going to be an exciting one for the Raiders, as they have good cap space, a top-half first round draft pick on Day 1, and some elite talent on both sides of the ball. However, as is the case every offseason, rumors are swirling around the Silver and Black, including around their best offensive player the last two seasons.
Over at Bleacher Report, Christopher Knox put together a dream scenario for each NFL team this offseason, and Raiders fans are not going to like this one.
Raiders turn the page at WR this offseason
For the past two seasons, Davante Adams has been a constant for the Raiders, coming over from Green Bay and continuing his Hall of Fame career. Even in the bad times, Adams has been the key to the Las Vegas Raiders offense, and will be counted on in a big way during the 2024 NFL season.
However, Adams has also been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, as some see him going to New York to play with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. For the Raiders, that would be a nightmare scenario, as they have question marks at both running back and quarterback going into this offseason.
In Knox's dream scenario, Adams is traded, and Brandon Aiyuk comes to Las Vegas to be the No. 1 wideout. Knox feels that Aiyuk is younger and more cost-effective for Las Vegas, and would enable a young quarterback to grow with a young wide receiver.
Adams is going to help along whoever is under center for the Raiders next season, and based on his production and relationship with Pierce, I do not see him going anywhere.