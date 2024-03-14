Raiders rumors: Is Jayden Daniels not going to Las Vegas a foregone conclusion?
The Las Vegas Raiders should have their eyes on a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one of the premier signal-callers could be headed East.
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, a lot of the noise surrounding the team has revolved around the quarterback position. With the team releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer in recent days, Aidan O'Connell was the last man standing from the trio who manned the position for the Silver and Black last season.
However, the quarterback room got a bit more crowded this week, as Gardner Minshew agreed to put on the Silver and Black in 2024 and beyond. Minshew is fresh off leading the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs after replacing the injured Anthony Richardson, and has a history of winning big games during his college and NFL career.
The deal for Minshew was for two years and $25 million, not necessarily starter money for a quarterback in the NFL. However, he is a veteran presence who could win the job out of camp, so his signing was needed after the loss of two guys who started games for the Raiders last season.
As we inch towards the NFL Draft, all eyes will be on the quarterback spot again, and the Raiders had been rumored to be all-in on Jayden Daniels. However, recent mock drafts have him going as high as No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders, which could make him an impossible target for the Raiders this April.
Raiders could still add a starting-caliber QB in this year's draft
Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, Daniels is not the only quarterback rumored to be a Day 1 pick this April. In fact, as many as six quarterbacks could hear their name called on the first day of the draft, and with the No. 13 overall pick, Las Vegas is definitely in play for one of them.
Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. are all potential first round picks, with Williams, Daniels, and Maye being a given as of now. For the Raiders, they still may have to trade up for a quarterback they like on Day 1, but they have the draft capital to do so this year.
Playing quarterback for the Raiders is not without its issues, as Derek Carr learned it is not about stats, but about winning football games. The quarterback room is in better shape than it was a year ago, and a rookie quarterback could be the final piece of the puzzle at the position group this offseason.