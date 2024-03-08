Raiders rumors: Is Josh Jacobs on a two-year deal perfect for Las Vegas?
Bringing back Josh Jacobs on a two-year deal to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders would be a best-case scenario.
By Brad Weiss
One of the biggest decisions of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders is what to do about star running back Josh Jacobs. Coming off a tough 2023 NFL season, Jacobs is set to hit free agency, and with the Raiders not placing a franchise tag on him, he is free to find work elsewhere.
However, Jacobs is also a cornerstone player for the Silver and Black, and someone who is valued in a big way by the current coaching staff. NFL teams try to avoid paying big money for running backs, but Jacobs is different, as he is still young, and has been productive every season of his NFL career.
Back in 2022, Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards, prompting a volite offseason where he did not sign with the team until August. This past season, he battled inconsistent play and injuries, but is still considered someone that the Raiders would like to build around in Year 1 under new head coach Antonio Pierce.
Raiders bringing back Jacobs on a two-year deal would be a perfect scenario
One scenario that makes sense for the Raiders would be to bring Jacobs back on a two-year deal this offseason. According to Spotrac, in a piece written by Bleacher Report, the projected contract for Jacobs would be a two-year deal for $19.5 million.
That deal would also have $14 million in guaranteed money.
Jacobs to the Raiders on two-year deal with less than $10 million annually would be an excellent contract. With the salary cap going up this offseason, bringing back a former All-Pro running back in the prime of his career on this kind of contract would allow general manager Tom Telesco to continue to build around their stars.
The Raiders have also apparently committed to bringing back Davante Adams in 2024, and not making him a part of a trade deal. Las Vegas has a big decision to make at quarterback this offseason, but if they can get Jacobs back on this kind of deal, the offense would be mostly set at the skill positions.