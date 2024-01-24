Raiders rumors: Could Kellen Moore follow Tom Telesco to Las Vegas?
The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but could Kellen Moore now be on their radar?
By Brad Weiss
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have their general manager, this after bringing in Tom Telesco on Tuesday, the challenge is now figuring out the coordinators for the 2024 NFL season. Of course, the Raiders should have their sights set solely on Patrick Graham for the defensive coordinator role, as he was outstanding in 2023, and returns most of his starters from last season.
If the Raiders cannot get Graham back, as he is interviewing with other franchises for a head coaching job, it would leave them with two major decisions with the coaching staff. As of now, the Raiders are starting to look at offensive coordinator prospects, but with the hiring of Telesco, could he bring a familiar face to Las Vegas.
Kellen Moore has been a big-time coaching prospect for some time now, and many feel he could eventually be a head coach in the NFL one day. After a one-year stint in Los Angeles, where the head coach was fired during the season, could Moore decide to leave LaLa Land and come to Las Vegas to join Telesco as offensive coordinator?
Could the Raiders land Kellen Moore as OC?
Moore is a solid offensive coordinator, and was highly sought after after a successful stint with the Dallas Cowboys. As of now, the Chargers have been blocking Moore from interviewing with other teams, but I do not believe an interview is that necessary considering Telesco just hired the guy a year ago in Los Angeles.
The Chargers are still searching for their next head coach, so Moore could become available if whoever they bring in decides to clean house. While the Chargers did struggle on offense at times in 2023, a lot of that was due to the fact Justin Herbert missed a bunch of time, and Austin Ekeler took a major step backwards.
Bringing in Moore makes a lot of sense for Telesco, as there is comfort there, and he already won him over in the interview process last offseason. We will have to wait and see what Los Angeles decides to do at head coach, and with them blocking other teams from interviewing Moore, this could be a drawn out process in Los Angeles.