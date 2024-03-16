Raiders rumors: Las Vegas still alive in the Justin Fields sweepstakes?
The Las Vegas Raiders could still add to the quarterback room, and they were recently named a top-5 team for Justin Fields.
By Brad Weiss
As the free agency season hits full swing, the Las Vegas Raiders have already made multiple moves when it comes to the quarterback room. Las Vegas has not only released both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, but they have also added Gardner Minshew, who is fresh off a Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, Las Vegas is still looking to add to the quarterback room, and have been rumored to be in the market to add a signal-caller via the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition, the Raiders could still swing a deal for a quarterback, and one young dynamic signal-caller could be available for the taking this offseason.
Over at Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon recently put out the top-5 teams that could still be in the Justin Fields sweepstakes, and the Raiders are still one of the franchises that should take a look at the young signal-caller.
Could the Raiders be in on Justin Fields?
There is no doubt that Fields is an interesting trade target for the Raiders, as he is a guy who can hurt teams with his arm and his legs. He has also spent years playing under current offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who may bring a familiar face to the desert in his first season in the role with the franchise.
If Fields is available, which seems to be a foregone conclusion with the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick, and in line to draft USC star Caleb Williams, the Raiders should be monitoring his developments. Las Vegas has two capable starters already on the roster in Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, but Fields is someone who could come in and fight for the starting job as well in 2024.
This has been a few months in the makings, and if the Raiders feel he can fight for the starting job, adding him via a trade could secure three options for the starting job next season and beyond.