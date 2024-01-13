Raiders rumors: Maxx Crosby out if Antonio Pierce is not hired?
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has pushed his support for Antonio Pierce so far that if Pierce is not hired, could he leave Las Vegas?
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 offseason in full effect for the Las Vegas Raiders, team owner Mark Davis is focused on bringing in a new general manager for the franchise. To date, the team has interviewed a few candidates for the role, and plan to interview more this weekend, hoping to come to some resolution soon.
Also, the Raiders have to figure out who their next head coach will be, as they have yet to interview any candidates for that role. The person with the most support with the fans, and the players, Antonio Pierce, is scheduled to meet with the Tennessee Titans for their head coaching vacancy this weekend, a scary thought for most of Raider Nation.
Pierce took over for Josh McDaniels and did a terrific job down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season, winning over the fan base, and the locker room. He has the full support of the Raiders roster, especially Maxx Crosby, the unquestioned face of the franchise, and one of the best players in the game.
However, if Pierce is not retained as head coach, could Crosby follow him out the door?
Raiders star to explore a trade if Pierce is not hired?
In a piece over at NFL.com, they spoke about the support that the Raiders have been giving Pierce in terms of being named full-time head coach. However, in the piece was some scary information, as it was reported that Crosby would explore trades if the Raiders decided to bring in someone other than Pierce to be their head coach.
Crosby has been outspoken about his support for Pierce all offseason, and things could get ugly if Mark Davis decides that someone else should get the job. The effect Pierce had on this franchise was obvious, as even in a season finale that meant nothing in terms of the playoffs, Allegiant Stadium was rocking.
The star edge rusher has the talent to go down as one of the best Raiders of all-time, so him leaving in his prime due to a coaching change would be another sorry chapter for this franchise. Hopefully, Davis listens to his players and gives Pierce the full-time job, because if he does not, the ripple effect could be huge in Las Vegas.