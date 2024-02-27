Raiders rumors: Media continues to push Davante Adams trade narrative
The Las Vegas Raiders appear set to bring back Davante Adams in 2024, but that has not stopped the media from continuing to push the trade narrative.
By Brad Weiss
Two offseason ago, general manager Dave Ziegler put together a trade that ignited the Las Vegas Raiders fan base. Quarterback Derek Carr was in deperate need for a star wide receiver, and Ziegler traded for Carr's buddy, and former college teammate, Davante Adams.
Since arriving in Las Vegas, Adams has been every bit the superstar the franchise was hoping he would be. He has been a threat in the passing game on a weekly basis, and has already etched his name in the franchise record books.
So why all of the talk that he will be leaving the Raiders this offseason via a trade?
The talk from the Raiders has been consistent when it comes to their star wide receiver, and there is no indication that Adams wants to leave the Silver and Black. Of course, the narrative of him reuniting with Aaron Rodgers as a member of the New York Jets is a spicy headline, but is there really any merit to it at this point?
Raiders should have Adams back in the fold in 2024
If I were a betting man, I would put my money on the fact that Adams will be back with the Raiders this season. Full-time head coach Antonio Pierce is not going to trade away key pieces for future draft picks, as he came in here to win now, and sees Adams as a huge piece of the puzzle moving forward.
New general manager Tom Telesco has also long been known for having star power on his rosters, blowing up salary caps with the Chargers to do so. Adams is going to also have to help the quarterback along in 2024, whether it is Aidan O'Connell, or possibly a rookie.
Adams has done everything right since coming to Las Vegas, and appears to enjoy playing in the city, and has a strong relationship with his teammates. The Raiders are looking to be a playoff contender in 2024, and trading away Adams just does not make any sense looking at the direction they plan to go in under Pierce and Telesco.
It is time for the media to find a new narrative.