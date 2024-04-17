Raiders rumors: Could Michael Penix Jr. revamp the QB room in Las Vegas?
The Las Vegas Raiders are eight days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and all eyes seem to be on Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
By Brad Weiss
With only eight days remaining until the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of decisions to make, especially on Day 1. Holding the No. 13 overall pick, the Raiders will have a hard time moving up into the top-10, and some feel it may be wiser to stay at No. 13 and see how the draft falls.
It is a foregone conclusion that there will be a run on quarterbacks early in the first round, as there are plenty of QB-needy teams at the top of the draft. With the Raiders, they have two capable quarterbacks already under contract, so mortgaging the future for a top quarterback this year may be out of the cards.
With time winding down, we have started to see one quarterback emerge for the Raiders, and that is Washington star Michael Penix Jr. With his injuries issues seemingly behind him, Penix is having a great draft season, and could hear his name called on Day 1.
Raiders trending towards Penix Jr. on Day 1?
In a recent mock draft by Will Brinson over at CBS Sports, it is all Washington in the first round, as the Raiders use their No. 13 overall pick on offensive lineman Troy Fautanu. Looking at this year's draft class, Fautanu is one of the more versatile offensive linemen in this year's draft class, so adding him in the middle of the first round makes sense.
Later on Day 1, things start to get interesting for the Raiders, as they trade back into the first round with the Baltimore Ravens. The pick here is Penix Jr., who seems to be trending towards the Silver and Black as we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft.
This would be an incredible haul for first-year general manager Tom Telesco, and it would put Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II on notice. While Penix could sit as a rookie, fans would be clamoring to see what he has, and he certainly has as much potential as any other signal-caller in this draft class.