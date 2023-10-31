Raiders Rumors: 5 perfect Davante Adams trades to end the madness
The veteran wideout is clearly frustrated and may want a new home before the deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Lions get richer
The team that just beat Las Vegas in prime time, the Detroit Lions, are looking like one of the elite contenders in the NFC. Their defense was all over Jimmy Garoppolo in that game, while their offense continued to run fairly smooth under Ben Johnson and company.
Jahmyr Gibbs broke out with nearly 200 yards of offense, while Jared Goff threw for 272 yards and a score on the night. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the WR1 on this team and does most of his damage in the intermediate routes, while Goff likes to go to Josh Reynolds all over the place and occasionally will see former first-round pick Jameson Williams continue to get into the mix as a deep threat.
Giving this offense a weapon like Adams to pair with the young Williams and St. Brown could be just the ticket for Goff and company. Adams would be a phenomenal asset to the continued development of the young guys, but he'd also give Goff an All Pro on the outside that he can trust in any situation.
The Lions offense might truly be unstoppable on both the ground and through the air, especially when David Montgomery gets back.