Raiders Rumors: 5 perfect Davante Adams trades to end the madness
The veteran wideout is clearly frustrated and may want a new home before the deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 3: The 49ers try and stop the bleeding
A few weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were riding high above the rest of the league at 5-0. Since then, the Niners have lost three in a row and are searching for answers. Defensively, they haven't played too poorly, aside from the most recent 31-point output from Cincinnati.
But, on offense, this team needs to figure things out. Christian McCaffrey cannot do it all, despite popular belief. Brandon Aiyuk has had a good season, but he might not be cut out to be a true WR1. Deebo Samuel has been hurt and, even when healthy, isn't a legitimate, dominant wide receiver like Adams is.
In this deal, the Raiders get a wide receiver in return with Jauan Jennings, who isn't necessarily a game-breaker, but someone that can help get them through the rest of this season at the very least. The Raiders also get a first and third-round pick, although they might end up being a bit later if the Niners go on a run to end the season.