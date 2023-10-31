Raiders Rumors: 5 perfect Davante Adams trades to end the madness
The veteran wideout is clearly frustrated and may want a new home before the deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 4: Lamar Jackson gets his true WR1
The Baltimore Ravens look like one of the real contenders in the AFC, behind some stellar play of MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. This offense has continued to roll on, no matter who is on the field. They haven't always had a healthy Odell Beckham Jr, Rashod Bateman, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill or Mark Andrews.
This team has been banged up throughout the year, and yet continues to win football games. Jackson has been mostly lights-out, and he still doesn't even have an alpha wide receiver. Rookie Zay Flowers has been electric at times and is enjoying a strong first season, but he isn't the big body style that Jackson can count on in crucial situations.
Giving Adams to this offense might see the Ravens finally have enough to compete with the top of the conference. Imagining an AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Chiefs, now, would give football fans the ultimate dose of adrenaline. That would be one heck of a matchup, with Adams in Baltimore.
Jackson is already playing some of the best football of his career. Give him a weapon like Adams and watch his MVP stock soar. Meanwhile, the Raiders once again get a couple of valuable picks.