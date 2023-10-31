Raiders Rumors: 5 perfect Davante Adams trades to end the madness
The veteran wideout is clearly frustrated and may want a new home before the deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 5: The Chiefs gear up for another Super Bowl
This is the most unlikely of scenarios for Adams, but the Kansas City Chiefs would be foolish not to make a call on Adams. The Chiefs are 6-1 and hold the best record in all of football, yet still haven't completely figured things out on offense.
Patrick Mahomes has looked good, but not great, this season. Travis Kelce is still elite. But, the Chiefs haven't figured out who their top target is in the wide receiver room. Is it rookie Rashee Rice? Could it be newly-acquired Mecole Hardman? What about Kadarius Toney or Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Skyy Moore?
How about none of the above? The reality is, none of those guys are WR1 candidates, at least not yet.
The Chiefs would have to pay far more than any other team if they wanted Adams, which is why they give up a first and a second rounder, here, along with polarizing wide receiver Kadarius Toney. At times, Toney has looked like he could be a top-end weapon. Other times, you're not sure.
But, this might just be enough for the Raiders to part with Adams to a division rival.